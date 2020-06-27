Miami-Dade County Mayor to close beaches for Fourth of July weekend due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Beachgoers enjoy a day on the sand near a lifeguard stand, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, on Miami Beach, Florida’s famed South Beach. Beaches in Miami-Dade County opened with restrictions Wednesday after having been closed for 12 weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Beaches in Miami-Dade County will close on Fourth of July weekend over coronavirus concerns.

According to NBC Miami, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez will sign an emergency order to close beaches starting Friday, July 3, and ending Tuesday, July 7.

In a statement the mayor said:

“As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk,” Gimenez said in a statement.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez

NBC Miami reports the order will also ban gatherings and parades of more than 50 people throughout the county “for whatever reason” from July 3-7.

Gimenez added that all parks and beaches will be closed to the public in all cities and unincorporated areas to public viewing of fireworks. Fireworks displays must be viewed from one’s home or parked vehicle.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss