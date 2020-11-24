LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Miami Beach Police can now issue citations to non-mask wearers who violate COVID order

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (WFLA/WTVJ) – Miami Beach has authorized police officers to hand out citations to people who refuse to wear masks in the city’s commercial districts during the holiday season.

City Manager Jimmy Morales said the enforcement, which begins Wednesday, is in response to the anticipation of a high number of visitors for Thanksgiving weekend.

Officers are authorized to hand out masks to people who are not wearing one. If they refuse to take it, the officer will then issue a citation.

This is despite of an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis that suspended the collection of COVID-19 related fines back in Septemeber.

“We recognize that under the governor’s order, we cannot collect any fine or penalty, but the purpose is more about putting folks on notice and encouraging safe behavior,” Morales said in a statement Tuesday.

The enforcement plan will last at least through the weekend.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss