Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Metropolitan Ministries suspends COVID-19 financial assistance due to staggering demand

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Metropolitan Ministries said it has temporarily suspended financial assistance on all COVID-19 request because of “staggering demand”.

In a release, the organization said: “Metropolitan Ministries has just made a heart-wrenching decision. We have faced devastating hurricanes and recessions in the past, but nothing like this in our 48-year history.”

The agency says financial assistance has been suspended for 7 days while they “catch up” and will resume on April 15.

There have been a total of 1,703 requests for financial assistance with

75% of those requests are for rental assistance.
25% are for utility assistance.
450 of those requests have not yet been acted upon, as demand outweighs staff capacity.

The organization says it will take $1.5 million to fulfill these requests for one month.

Metropolitan Ministries will continue their normal work which includes serving 3,000 meals a day, offering shelter and care for 140 families and over 300 children.

If you would like to help donate to the emergency impact fund click here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

What senior citizens need to know about stimulus checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "What senior citizens need to know about stimulus checks"

a USF graduate has started building gym equipment so that people can workout at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "a USF graduate has started building gym equipment so that people can workout at home"

Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis"

Polk County cities hold elections in midst of global coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County cities hold elections in midst of global coronavirus pandemic"

Car wash claims Pinellas is only county in FL to shut down services due to Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car wash claims Pinellas is only county in FL to shut down services due to Coronavirus"

Big Storm Brewing making hand sanitizer 24-7 amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Storm Brewing making hand sanitizer 24-7 amid pandemic"

Bucs unveil new uniforms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs unveil new uniforms"

Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'"

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida"

Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus"

Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss