Metropolitan Ministries suspends COVID-19 financial assistance due to staggering demand

TAMPA (WFLA) – Metropolitan Ministries said it has temporarily suspended financial assistance on all COVID-19 request because of “staggering demand”.

In a release, the organization said: “Metropolitan Ministries has just made a heart-wrenching decision. We have faced devastating hurricanes and recessions in the past, but nothing like this in our 48-year history.”

The agency says financial assistance has been suspended for 7 days while they “catch up” and will resume on April 15.

There have been a total of 1,703 requests for financial assistance with

75% of those requests are for rental assistance.

25% are for utility assistance.

450 of those requests have not yet been acted upon, as demand outweighs staff capacity.

The organization says it will take $1.5 million to fulfill these requests for one month.

Metropolitan Ministries will continue their normal work which includes serving 3,000 meals a day, offering shelter and care for 140 families and over 300 children.

If you would like to help donate to the emergency impact fund click here.

