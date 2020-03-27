Metro Ministries concerned about food supply as need to feed triples amid coronavirus crisis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Metropolitan Ministries says the coronavirus crisis is leaving their shelves empty and they need donations.

Metro Ministries helps cover the basic needs of families during tough times. The situation is so bad currently that it caused traffic problems Friday morning with hundreds of cars blocking streets. Tampa police officers showed up, but instead of writing tickets for the jam up, they put on gloves and got to work handing out boxes of food.

“We know this is a marathon. This is not a sprint. We’ll be doing this service for a long time,” said Metro Ministries CEO Tim Marks.

The non-profit is overwhelmed. When an average of 50 families per week once applied for aid, now 650 have gone online looking for help. That number is expected to rise.

“A lot of these folks never thought they would need any help,” said Marks as the emotion of it all caused him to choke up. “A lot of these folks were donors, supporters and they’re struggling so it breaks my heart.”

The strain is visible on the volunteers who have to think of their safety as well. They’re determined to keep helping the community, but food supplies could run out in two weeks.

“If you can take care of your family and you have a little extra to spare, non-perishable food would be great,” said Marks.

Those looking to apply for assistance can get more information here. If you would like to donate or volunteer, click here.

