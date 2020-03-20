Member of Pence’s staff tests positive for virus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump on coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence’s spokeswoman Katie Miller said Friday that the staff member, who is not being identified, did not have “close contact” to either the vice president or President Donald Trump.

Miller said contact tracing, or contacting everyone the individual has been in contact with, is being conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Miller says Pence’s office was notified Friday evening of the positive test result.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Something Good: Food Drive South St. Petersburg School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Food Drive South St. Petersburg School"

Bucs fans ecstatic Tom Brady has now signed with team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs fans ecstatic Tom Brady has now signed with team"

2 Clearwater families stuck in Ecuador due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Clearwater families stuck in Ecuador due to coronavirus"

Something Good: Teacher writes studetns letters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Teacher writes studetns letters"

Home, outdoor workouts surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home, outdoor workouts surge"

Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis"

Parking lot packed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parking lot packed"

Coronavirus: Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday"

Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Wall-to-wall people on the beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wall-to-wall people on the beach"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss