1  of  2
Breaking News
Kidnapped Florida boy, 9, found dead; Amber Alert canceled, FDLE says Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Melania Trump sends message to students during CNN town hall

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – First Lady Melania Trump issued a message for the nation’s students on Thursday.

Trump delievered the pre-recorded remarks during CNN’s coronavirus town hall.

The first lady thanked the students for adapting to many changes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Your determination to get through this will define your generation for years to come. So, thank you for helping your families, your friends, your communities and our country to stay healthy and safe during these unusual times,” she said.

Thursday was Mrs. Trump’s first solo broadcast address to the United States. It was filmed at the White House.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss