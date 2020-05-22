Melania Trump sends message to students during CNN town hall

(CNN) – First Lady Melania Trump issued a message for the nation’s students on Thursday.

Trump delievered the pre-recorded remarks during CNN’s coronavirus town hall.

The first lady thanked the students for adapting to many changes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Your determination to get through this will define your generation for years to come. So, thank you for helping your families, your friends, your communities and our country to stay healthy and safe during these unusual times,” she said.

Thursday was Mrs. Trump’s first solo broadcast address to the United States. It was filmed at the White House.

