Melania Trump posts photo with mask to encourage wearing face coverings

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — First Lady Melania Trump tweeted a photo of herself Tuesday wearing a face mask to remind the public to stay safe during the pandemic’s summer months.

“Even in the summer months, please remember to wear face coverings & practice social distancing,” the first lady tweeted. “The more precaution we take now can mean a healthier & safer country in the Fall.”

The subject of masks has quickly become a controversial topic in the country. There are those who think face coverings should be mandatory, and others who think a mandate is an infringement on basic rights.

Last month, WFLA.com posted a poll on Facebook asking if face masks should be required in public. About 26,000 favored mandatory mandates while 12,000 were against them. These are unscientific poll results.

Three days ago, President Donald Trump was seen wearing a mask in public for the first time during a visit to a military hospital.

