Medical experts warn of Un-Merry Christmas if we don’t change Thanksgiving plans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida saw the highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since July on Sunday — 10,000. It’s a warning for us to stay vigilant as corona-fatigue sets in at a time when many are planning holiday get-togethers.

“For those of us who went through things in the summer, its very reminiscent,” said Dr. Kami Kim, USF Director of Infectious Diseases.

Long lines of people waiting to get tested for COVID-19 over the weekend look very similar to those seen over the summer. Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases in one day on Sunday. That’s the highest single day increase since July 25 when Florida saw over 12,000 new cases.

As the positive cases of coronavirus continue to go up so do the number of deaths related to the virus — 29 on Sunday.

While getting tested is important, social distancing is vital since the virus could be active before the person even sees symptoms.

“I think now we realize that some people if they do get symptoms they often are shedding a lot of virus just before they get symptoms,” said Dr. Kim.

As the numbers spike in Florida and across the country, there are fears of new restrictions and hospitals hitting or nearing capacity. To help flatten the curve again, and keep the virus from spreading people should avoid exposure to large crowds and gatherings especially over the next two months during the holidays.

“With the holidays coming up and people wanting to do family gatherings kids coming home from college I think we’re really entering a time that could be very scary and people are really gonna have to pay attention to all precautions,” said Dr. Kim.