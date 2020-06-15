Meat Market Tampa confirms ‘exposure of COVID-19’ at restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hyde Park’s popular Meat Market steakhouse confirmed Monday an “exposure of COVID-19” at its restaurant.

“Despite our best efforts to mitigate exposure by implementing temperature checks, daily questionnaires of our staff, and complying with all CDC, OSHA, local, state and federal guidelines, we have become aware of an exposure of COVID-19 at our Tampa restaurant early last week,” restaurant staff confirmed on Facebook. “As such, per CDC guidelines, we immediately implemented risk mitigation protocols, including contact tracing.”

The post notes that anyone who may have been exposed has been tested and told to stay home for a 14-day quarantine.

The announcement was also posted to the restaurant’s Instagram page. While the initial post does not give any additional details, the restaurant responded to a question on Instagram and confirmed it was an employee involved.

“We were informed on Monday, June 8 by an employee they were not feeling well. They were instructed to stay home and get tested, which they did,” the comment said. “We caught this due to our procedures in place which we are continuing daily.”

Meat Market Tampa reopened on May 4 with new safety protocols and cleaning procedures in place.

“In addition to our daily/weekly continued cleaning protocols, as soon as we were notified of the exposure, we undertook an intensive deep cleaning and disinfecting to ensure the space is fully sanitized,” restaurant staff said. “We continue to monitor the situation, require staff to stay home if they do not feel well, and to deploy sanitization and disinfection protocols daily.”

In its Facebook post, the restaurant said staff are required to wear a mask and gloves at all times without exception.

“We take our responsibility to our staff and our patrons very seriously and will continue to monitor expert recommendations and implement enhanced practices as they become available,” the post said.

