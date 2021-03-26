Meals on Wheels helping homebound get vaccinated in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – Meals on Wheels of Tampa delivers more than 800 hot meals to homebound people every day.

“Folks who can’t get out of their home, folks who can’t get to the store, they can’t get to the doctor without some extreme help,” said Steve King with Meals on Wheels.

The same people who receive help from Meals on Wheels also have difficulty getting out of their homes to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meals on Wheels has partnered with Hillsborough County to help, providing the vaccine to people who want it, but can’t get out of the house to get a shot.

“Going this extra mile and being able to provide this vaccine gives them the assurance that they are safe. It takes away that fear and anxiety that so many feel when they are isolated,” King said.

Hillsborough County is also working to help people on Medicaid get the vaccine. Many of them are able to get out of the house, but may not have transportation to get to places where the vaccine is being given.

“If you have Medicare and you have a transportation need and you are having trouble getting to a location, you can use your medicare services at no cost to you,” said Kevin Watler with the Hillsborough County Health Department.

Anyone on Medicaid who wants the vaccine can call 877-259-1055 to arrange a vaccine appointment and transportation.