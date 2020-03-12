Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of Tampa has yet to make a decision on whether or not to cancel a number of big events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From St. Patrick’s Day festivities to Wrestlemania, the city is hosting a number of big events over the next few weeks. As of Thursday morning, the events are still on.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor held a press conference Thursday to discuss the city’s response to the coronavirus. Representatives from Tampa General Hospital, BayCare, and AdventHealth were also in attendance to provide an update about what they are doing to stem the spread of the coronavirus, and how to manage cases if an outbreak occurs in Tampa Bay.

The health officials provided an update on two coronavirus cases in Hillsborough County. Officials said two women who tested positive for the virus are “doing well” and recovering in isolation at home.

Castor said the city would be making decisions on whether or not to cancel St. Patrick’s Day, Wrestlemania and other events at a policy meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

News Channel 8 will have an update on their decision around that time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring"

Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours over coronavirus concerns"

Tampa Bay travelers react to 30-day travel ban on Europe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay travelers react to 30-day travel ban on Europe"

Road Rants: No right on red on Henderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: No right on red on Henderson"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry stretch of weather continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry stretch of weather continues"

Evan Coronavirus Treatment Hernando Singh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan Coronavirus Treatment Hernando Singh"

Office at 55 and over community in Pinellas Park ‘exposed’ to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Office at 55 and over community in Pinellas Park ‘exposed’ to coronavirus"

University of South Florida coronavirus: Face-to-face classes move online starting March 23

Thumbnail for the video titled "University of South Florida coronavirus: Face-to-face classes move online starting March 23"

Coronavirus in Florida: Lawmakers frustrated with lack of info

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Lawmakers frustrated with lack of info"

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus: Full interview"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss