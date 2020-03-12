Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of Tampa has yet to make a decision on whether or not to cancel a number of big events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From St. Patrick’s Day festivities to Wrestlemania, the city is hosting a number of big events over the next few weeks. As of Thursday morning, the events are still on.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor held a press conference Thursday to discuss the city’s response to the coronavirus. Representatives from Tampa General Hospital, BayCare, and AdventHealth were also in attendance to provide an update about what they are doing to stem the spread of the coronavirus, and how to manage cases if an outbreak occurs in Tampa Bay.

The health officials provided an update on two coronavirus cases in Hillsborough County. Officials said two women who tested positive for the virus are “doing well” and recovering in isolation at home.

Castor said the city would be making decisions on whether or not to cancel St. Patrick’s Day, Wrestlemania and other events at a policy meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

News Channel 8 will have an update on their decision around that time.

