Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Actor Matthew McConaughey is cheering up some seniors isolated in his home state of Texas.

His family is also getting in on the fun.

The Oscar winner’s latest plan to help Texans get through the coronavirus pandemic is virtual bingo.

He played it with residents of the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living Facility.

His wife, model Camila Alves, their children and his mother also joined the game.

It’s not the first time McConaughey has tried to help his fellow Texans get through the crisis.

He’s been using video to spread information and inspiration.

McConaughey is urging people to take precautions and to take care of those who need it.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

