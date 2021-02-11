Massive lines at University Mall COVID vaccine site cause problems for seniors looking for 2nd dose

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Long lines, frustration and disappointment are growing at a state-run coronavirus vaccination location in Hillsborough County.

Traffic backed up on to Fowler Avenue in Tampa on Thursday as people tried to get into the state-run vaccine location at University Mall. Dozens of people who showed up for their second dose of the vaccine were being turned away from the location.

Bette Warter of Plant City got her first dose of the vaccine at the University Mall location on Jan. 21. She has a vaccine card proving when and where she got the shot.

“On the back of the card, it had February 11 to come back,” Warter explained.

But when she arrived Thursday morning, a man in uniform turned her away.

“When they came to us, we told them it was the second shot and he said you can’t just come over. I said, ‘but here is the card and they said [to] come back this day,'” said Warter.

Like hundreds of other people, it took hours for Warter to get her first appointment for the vaccine. She was advised at that time she only had to show up on the date noted on her vaccine card to get her second dose.

“There were hundreds of people who came … and all of them are going to be turned away,” said Warter.

When Warter and hundreds of other people received their first dose, the vaccine location was being run by Hillsborough County. The location has now been taken over by state officials.

A spokesperson for Hillsborough County says the state incident commander decided Thursday not to accept people for their second dose unless they had an appointment. That decision contradicts communications previously sent out by Hillsborough County. The county health department website previously read, “even if a resident does not get a call, text or email confirming the second shot, they should still return to their vaccine site 21 days from the date of their initial shot to get their second dose.”

Warter is now concerned she won’t be able to get an appointment in time for her second dose of the vaccine to be effective.

“So many, many people are going to be without the second shot,” said Warter.

8 On Your Side is asking for the state’s explanation of the situation and what they plan to do to administer the second dose for people like Warter who received their first dose from the county.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.