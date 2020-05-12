Massachussetts pastor holds service despite warnings, fines

BOSTON (CNN) – A pastor in Worcester, Massachusetts held a service with more than 10 parishioners at his church Sunday despite the warning and fines he has received.

Holding signs and flags a few dozen folks gathered outside Adams Square Baptist Church in Worcester Sunday morning to support Pastor Kris Casey’s decision to hold service in violation of the state’s nonessential coronavirus order.

Pastor Casey said he was warned by the city about being fined but stands by his decision to proceed with Sunday service which he did.

“I’m standing up to fight the cause not happening on my watch,” Casey said. “Our church seats 325. I didn’t count how many came in we had more than 10 we went every six feet apart.”

Casey says he had the church cleaned three times this past week and put a number of precautions in place.

“We had a lady check everyone’s temperature,” Casey added. “I told everyone if you take your masks or gloves off we are going to escort them out. We have the right to disobey. I can’t baptize someone on a zoom meeting”

Those who could not get inside the sanctuary for service held a small rally outside the church to support the pastor who says he has not yet been fined for his actions.

“I came out to support this pastor and religious freedom as a whole,” David Topaz said.

Scott Shafer who disagrees with the pastor’s decision held up his own sign outside the church.

“I’m a religious person too and I want to go to church. This decision is to help prevent the disease, Tis the same for theatres and sporting events. It’s not discrimatory at all. Its going to cost lives,” Shafer said.

The church says they will continue to hold service moving with limited seating until the full ban is lifted