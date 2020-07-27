Masks now mandatory inside Manatee County businesses

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County Commissioners have approved a mask mandate in all businesses.

The mandate passed 4-3 and goes into effect immediately.

Face coverings are not required outdoors in places where people can maintain six feet or more of distance in between each other.

Those exempt include any children under the age of six-year-old are exempt, as well as anyone who has trouble breathing or a medical issue making it difficult for them to breathe throughout a mask.

Under the resolution, every business is also required to display signs notifying customers that face coverings are required.

If a customer refuses to wear a mask, they could be fined $50 for the first offense, $125 for the second offense, and $250 after that.

Any violation would be a noncriminal infraction.

The move comes as hospitalizations in Manatee County show no sign of slowing down with nearly 8,000 total cases the fourth most in the Tampa Bay area.

