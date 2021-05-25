Masks in Manatee schools: Parents to weigh in on new policy ahead of vote

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A controversial proposal that would change the Manatee County school district’s mask policy is up for a vote on Tuesday.

The proposed mask policy would make face coverings an option for students during the 2021-22 school year, unless the county’s seven-day positivity rate climbs above 8% or if there’s an outbreak at a specific school.

The hot button issue sparked protests among parents and students in the weeks leading up to the school board’s vote.

“I hope that this shows them that there are a lot of people that don’t wanna wear masks,” Palmetto High School student Madisyn Scheid told 8 On Your Side.

School board chair Charlie Kennedy explained it could be difficult to get an accurate picture of cases among students as state-run testing sites shutdown.

“If we don’t have a reliable positivity rate average, what metric do we use if we want to even discuss bringing mandatory masks back?” he asked.

According to school district leaders, the current mandatory mask policy runs through the end of the 2020-21 school year. If the updated mask policy is approved, face coverings would be optional for students when they returned for summer school.

“I would love to see it optional, and I would love everybody to respect those who want to wear them, everybody to respect those who doesn’t. I think all viewpoints should be taken into plan,” said Scheid’s mother Jen.

Manatee County school board members are set to hear all viewpoints from parents during the public hearing portion of their meeting, Tuesday.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m., and the agenda can be found here.