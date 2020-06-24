MAP: Tampa Bay counties implement mask requirements amid growing cases of coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Commissioners in three out of the 10 Tampa Bay area counties have implemented mask ordinances as residents become increasingly more lax on social distancing and other Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

In addition to county mask requirements, some cities – including Tampa and St. Petersburg – have created their own mask mandates. Violating the mandates could result in a civil citation.

Legislators from around the state are pushing for a mandatory mask order.

“As positive cases surge and hospitalizations increase, it is imperative that you take data-driven action to help protect Floridians, our families and our communities from the dangers of COVID-19,” 11 state lawmakers said in a letter sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week.

When he was asked Tuesday about a statewide mask order, DeSantis said “you catch more flies with honey than vinegar.”

More than 700 new cases of the virus were reported in Hillsborough County alone on Wednesday. Pinellas had an increase of more than 350.

Both counties now have mask requirements in place and both had record single-day increases to match the state’s single-day increase of more than 5,500 new cases.

