MAP: More Tampa Bay restaurants temporarily close as coronavirus continues to spread

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Friday brought Florida’s highest single-day increase of new coronavirus cases at more than 3,800. As cases continue to increase around the Tampa Bay area, local businesses are temporarily shutting their doors to help limit the spread of the virus.

With the significant influx of cases, more than a dozen restaurants and bars across Tampa Bay have once again temporarily closed their doors as employees fall ill with positive coronavirus tests.

Though Florida bars and restaurants are not required to close if an employee contracts COVID-19, many like The Galley and Noble Crust in St. Pete have chosen to let patrons know of the cases through social media.

Some though, like Bar HWRD in South Tampa, have chosen to temporarily close their doors simply as a precaution.

“While we have implemented stringent cleaning and decontamination protocols, including a hiring of a weekly decontamination service, temperature checks, testing of our employee and various other safety measures, we have made the decision to not open doors until we feel it is safe to resume operations,” a post on Bar HWRD’s Facebook page says.

Bars and resturaunts that temporarily closed While some resturaunts with infected employees are remaining open, here are the local bars and resturaunts that, after the state’s reopening, have temporarily closed after employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Tampa Bay eateries are not alone.

Bar and restaurant owners across the country are navigating uncharted territory when it comes to reopening their businesses.

In a James Beard Foundation poll of more than 1,400 owners of mostly-independent restaurants, only one in five owners in cities that were shut down in April said they were sure that they could sustain their businesses until business returns to normal.

Hillsborough County has almost 5,000 cases, making up 5.5 percent of the state’s total cases. Pinellas County accounts for 3.5 percent of the state’s cases.

The Department of Health announced Friday that 3,822 new cases had been confirmed, bringing the state’s total to 89,748 positive cases.

