MAP: How quickly are COVID-19 cases growing in Tampa Bay?

FILE – In this March 25, 2020, fikle photo, medical personnel from BayCare test people for the coronavirus in the parking lot outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Coronavirus remains a serious threat in Florida as the state continues to see an increase in deaths and hospitalizations.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis said cases across the state were “stabilizing.”

Not long after that, COVID-19 concerns prompted many local school districts to push back start dates of the 2020-2021 school year – and for good reason.

None of the 67 counties in Florida have experienced a decrease in coronavirus cases, including the Tampa Bay community.

All local counties in the Tampa Bay area have seen a consistent increase in coronavirus cases over the last week.

In the last 10 days, Polk County has seen a more than 24% uptick in the virus. That’s the highest increase in cases among all 10 local counties including Manatee, which has been a hotbed for community spread.

Manatee County is not far behind with a 23% increase in the last 10 days. Hillsborough has experienced a 19% increase in cases during that time.

By Thursday, Florida had 461,379 coronavirus cases, including 26,017 hospitalizations and 6,586 deaths.

Natonally there have been 4,339,997 COVID-19 cases, including 148,866 total deaths.

