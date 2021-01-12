MAP: How Florida compares to other states in getting people vaccinated

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — It’s been a month since the U.S. approved its first vaccine, and states across the country have been working to get shots into arms quickly.

As of Monday, 633,440 Floridians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s 3% of the total population.

South Dakota, West Virginia and North Dakota top the list of states with the highest percentage of their population who have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All three states have more than 5% given the vaccine, as of Monday, data shows.

At the opposite end are Arkansas and Georgia at 1.4% and South Carolina at 1.5% of the population vaccinated.

Florida was one of the first states to offer vaccines to people 65 and older, but demand has overwhelmed supply, leading to jammed phone lines and confusion.

Although Florida is comparable to other large states in the percentage of its population that has been vaccinated, the state has only used about 38% of its vaccine supply. According to CDC data, the state had received nearly 1.6 million doses of the vaccine as of Monday.

NewsNation spoke with West Virginia’s governor about how his state has handled the vaccine distribution. Watch the discussion in the player below.