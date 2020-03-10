Many upcoming Tampa Bay events still a go despite coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The plan to turn the Hillsborough River green this weekend as part of Tampa’s annual St. Patrick’s Day River O’Green festival is still a go despite coronavirus concerns that have halted events nationwide.

In Boston, city leaders recently announced the cancellation of its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, which brings in tens of thousands of spectators, if not more.

Other events in Tampa, like the Tampa gay pride parade scheduled for March 28, are still on too, according to organizers.

“We’re having more wash stations, that’s really good,” Carrie West, president of Tampa Pride, said. “Sanitizers at all the tents and also the bars.”

Organizers say they have around 16 gallons of sanitizer.

West says some people have backed out of the festivities, but the number is small. He says if government leaders request that the event be postponed or canceled, he understands and will abide by the rules.

“They’ve even told us they can cancel us the night before. This is the CDC with us in our conversations up in Atlanta,” West said.

The weekend event is expected to bring in around 60,000 people, West tells us.

8 On Your Side checked on other events happening in the next couple of weeks and, so far, all events are still on.

The Cuban Sandwich Festival, scheduled for March 29 in Ybor City, has not been halted, the organizer of the festival says. Several contestants have backed out of the event, but they are from overseas.

Leaders of the Florida State Thespians Festival, which runs March 17 to 21, posted a message on its web page, that reads, in part: “At this time, Governor [Ron] DeSantis, the Surgeon General of Florida, the Surgeon General of the U.S. and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to rate the health risk for the general American public as low.”

8 On Your Side received the following statement from Visit Tampa Bay:

Travel to Tampa Bay remains relatively stable at this point. More than 90 percent of our 23.6 million visitors come from within the state and US, so our international footprint is small. We have seen some drop-off in hotel bookings as can be expected out of a sense of caution. We have seen one large convention, 1,800 first-responders, cancel because the participants were being prevented from traveling by their employers, which are cities and counties. Otherwise, major events remain on schedule at this point. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

