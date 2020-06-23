Employees required to undergo COVID-19 testing at popular Ybor City bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – At the First Chance Last Chance Bar and Courtyard in Ybor City, the owner is taking no chances when it comes to spreading coronavirus.

Employees are now required to undergo COVID-19 testing every two weeks and provide test results before the start of their shift.

The longtime owner, Mark Sestilio, is following protocol with one motto in mind.

Safety first.

The popular Ybor Bar has strict rules in place to protect patrons and employees.

“I think we’re just trying to be as responsible as we can,” said Sestilio. “Things are changing day to day with the virus. We’re doing the best we can, putting our best foot forward.”

Sestilio is taking extra precautions to keep his staffers and clientele safe amid the pandemic.

He says testing is key to keeping people healthy.

“We’re asking our staff to do that, and it’s for everybody’s benefit. I mean, we feel that it’s one of the things that can be easily done,” Sestilio told 8 On Your Side. “It’s important to do.”

Right now, the bar is operating on a Thursday through Sunday basis while also adhering to Tampa’s mask ordinance, in addition to rules on capacity as well as strict social distancing.

“We’re okay with Thursday through Sunday. We’re protecting our staff and customers,” Sestilio explained. “And, there’s been positive feedback from our customers, they know we’re trying to do the right thing.”

A placard with a list of the rules can be seen in places throughout the bar.

“I know it’s not an easy time, but I feel like if we all did that, we’d have a better chance of getting through this,” he said.

