Manatee schools spend $100K on cleaning supplies to prevent spread of coronavirus

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County School District is increasing their cleaning and safety measures amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Two people in Manatee County currently have the virus. State officials expect that number to rise, so everyone is preparing, including schools.

Since confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County, the school district has spent more than $100,000 on masks, gloves, cleaning supplies and other essentials in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.

The district’s superintendent, Cynthia Saunders, said bus drivers and custodians have undergone training sessions on how to properly clean and disinfect the buses and schools throughout the day.

“We are cleaning down buses twice a day after every run we’re doing extra cleaning in our schools but fortunately also for us we have spring break next week and we will be doing heavy disinfectant for all of our sites, our schools, as well as our other operation buildings, can make sure that we’ve got as many of our schools bacteria free so that when students come back after spring break we’re not having to deal with those issues,” Saunders said.

Saunders says right now parent’s main concern is how the school is handling field trips.

“I think they’re concerned are we still allowing them and travel and so forth and we’re taking them case by case we are sending notifications out to parents to make them aware if they are already on a pre-approved field trip,” Saunders said. “The parent is to take that information and decide as a parent if they want them to continue On to these trips or not. Right now We haven’t canceled anything because we do not have any direction from the health department or the CDC that any of those trips need to be canceled but none of those are also going outside of the country at this time. “

The district is working hand-in-hand with the Florida Department of Health and the Manatee County Emergency Management Department to keep students and faculty safe.

“I think we’re fortunate that it has not infiltrated our schools to date I know the governor and all the parties they’re doing everything in their power to keep it out of spreading and I think communication proper hygiene and dealing with fax is the best thing that we can do to make sure that we are keeping everyone safe,” Saunders said.

District officials will meet with the school board Tuesday at 3 p.m. to discuss their ongoing collaboration with the DOH and the emergency management department in regards to the coronavirus.

LATEST STORIES: