Manatee schools spend $100K on cleaning supplies to prevent spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County School District is increasing their cleaning and safety measures amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Two people in Manatee County currently have the virus. State officials expect that number to rise, so everyone is preparing, including schools.

Since confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County, the school district has spent more than $100,000 on masks, gloves, cleaning supplies and other essentials in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.

The district’s superintendent, Cynthia Saunders, said bus drivers and custodians have undergone training sessions on how to properly clean and disinfect the buses and schools throughout the day.

“We are cleaning down buses twice a day after every run we’re doing extra cleaning in our schools but fortunately also for us we have spring break next week and we will be doing heavy disinfectant for all of our sites, our schools, as well as our other operation buildings, can make sure that we’ve got as many of our schools bacteria free so that when students come back after spring break we’re not having to deal with those issues,” Saunders said.

Saunders says right now parent’s main concern is how the school is handling field trips.

“I think they’re concerned are we still allowing them and travel and so forth and we’re taking them case by case we are sending notifications out to parents to make them aware if they are already on a pre-approved field trip,” Saunders said. “The parent is to take that information and decide as a parent if they want them to continue On to these trips or not. Right now We haven’t canceled anything because we do not have any direction from the health department or the CDC that any of those trips need to be canceled but none of those are also going outside of the country at this time. “

The district is working hand-in-hand with the Florida Department of Health and the Manatee County Emergency Management Department to keep students and faculty safe.

“I think we’re fortunate that it has not infiltrated our schools to date I know the governor and all the parties they’re doing everything in their power to keep it out of spreading and I think communication proper hygiene and dealing with fax is the best thing that we can do to make sure that we are keeping everyone safe,” Saunders said.

District officials will meet with the school board Tuesday at 3 p.m. to discuss their ongoing collaboration with the DOH and the emergency management department in regards to the coronavirus.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Manatee Co. School District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee Co. School District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak"

Crews respond to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews respond to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair shop"

Crews respond to fire at business in Ybor Heights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews respond to fire at business in Ybor Heights"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak"

Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns"

Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  "

Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice"

Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge"

Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself"

Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill"

Blake Snell on his second start of the spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blake Snell on his second start of the spring"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss