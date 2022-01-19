Manatee County to open new testing site Wednesday to help meet demand

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County and Manatee County Government have teamed up to offer a new testing site.

It’s located at the SUNZ insurance building at 1301 Eighth Avenue in Downtown Bradenton. 

Operations will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2021 and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.  It is a walk-up operation, and you don’t need an appointment.

People are encouraged to pre-register. Visitors are also asked to bring proof of Florida residency (driver’s license, utility bill with Florida address, etc.).

This site is in addition to the COVID-19 testing site at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, in the southwest parking lot of 1 Haben Boulevard in Palmetto. That site also operates 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Testing is free at both sites.

