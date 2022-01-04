Manatee County to give away 7,500 at-home COVID-19 testing kits

At-home COVID-19 test kits are for sale at a drug store in New York City on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. President Biden is promising to open new COVID-19 testing sites and distribute hundreds of millions of free rapid tests as part of a plan to fight surging infections, but the stepped up efforts won’t come in time for people scouring drug stores or waiting hours in the cold to find out if they’re infected ahead of the holidays. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County Government will be distributing 7,500 at-home COVID-19 testing kits on a first-come, first-served basis on Wednesday.

Four test kits per person will be available at the front desk area of each library.

The kits will be provided at all Manatee County libraries when they open at 9 a.m.

The Braden River Branch opens at 10 a.m. and the Downtown Central, Island and Rocky Bluff branches open at noon.

The rapid COVID-19 testing kits were provided by the Florida Department of Health.