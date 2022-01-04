Manatee County to give away 7,500 at-home COVID-19 testing kits

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County Government will be distributing 7,500 at-home COVID-19 testing kits on a first-come, first-served basis on Wednesday.
Four test kits per person will be available at the front desk area of each library.
The kits will be provided at all Manatee County libraries when they open at 9 a.m.
The Braden River Branch opens at 10 a.m. and the Downtown Central, Island and Rocky Bluff branches open at noon.
The rapid COVID-19 testing kits were provided by the Florida Department of Health.