Manatee County teachers return to classrooms Monday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Teachers in Manatee County are heading back to the classroom Monday, two weeks before students return, to prepare for the upcoming school year.

The Manatee County School Board’s reopening plan shows face coverings will be required for students and staff. The school district had approved $350,000 for desk partition and face masks for the upcoming year.

Students must undergo random temperature checks and visitors will be strictly limited.

To allow for social distancing, there will be one-way movement in the hallways and staggered lunch and dismissal times.

Frequently touched areas like desks, chairs, tables, and handles will be cleaned ad sanitized daily. On Wednesdays, all schools will undergo deep cleaning.

The official first day of school is Aug. 17, one week later than the district had originally planned.

More information on the district’s reopening plans is available on its website.

