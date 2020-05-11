Manatee County tattoo shop forced to close while others remain open

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Tattoo parlor owners in Tampa Bay feel left in the dark when it comes to reopening their businesses. Hair and nail salons were allowed to open their doors to customers Monday under specific guidelines listed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, but what about tattoo shops?

Many tattoo shop owners in Manatee County feel their businesses fall under the same category as hair and nail salons, but with even higher health and safety standards.

Tattoo parlors in Florida are governed by the Florida Department of Health. 8 On Your Side spoke with multiple shop owners who say their county health officials gave them the ‘OK’ to go ahead and reopen before May 11.

Christopher Ziebell owns Memory Lane Tattoo Company in Bradenton. He reopened his doors about a week and a half ago only to get shut down a few days later when Manatee County Code Enforcement showed up.

In addition to his tattoo services, Ziebell was selling masks, antibacterial soap and rubbing alcohol. “She said we cannot be operating as per the governor’s order, so we had to shut down,” said Ziebell.

Ziebell says he felt targeted because other tattoo shops in Bradenton, Manatee County, and across the state are still operating.

“I can’t figure out why they can be open, but we can’t be open even though we are selling the same stuff. I don’t understand it,” said Ziebell.

Ziebell reached out to county and state officials to try to get clarification with no luck. He and his wife were hoping to reopen their business Monday, but weren’t sure what was allowed under the governor’s order since ‘tattoo parlors’ are not listed in any way.

Ziebell says he contacted 8 On Your Side hoping to get answers.

“Every avenue that we went down, we were getting the door slammed in our face saying they don’t have time, they have bigger fish to fry, they can’t do anything so we said, you know what, we are going to go above to somebody who can actually get something done, find something out, and do something for us,” said Ziebell.

8 On Your Side contacted Manatee County, the Manatee County Department of Health, and the Governor’s office in Tallahassee.

The Dept. of Health told 8 On Your Side it does not provide interpretations of executive orders.

“Executive Orders are issued by the Governor, not the DOH, and that citizens can contact the Governor’s Task Force or submit a comment through the link provided. They may also contact the Governor’s Citizen Services at 850-488-7146,” said an environmental health team member with the Dept. of Health.

We asked Manatee County officials why code enforcement showed up at Ziebell’s tattoo parlor and not others that are operating around the county.

“Code Enforcement has relied heavily on the public to pass along potential violations of the executive orders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Manatee County spokesperson Nicholas Azzara. “In April, a public complaint came into our Code Enforcement office and an officer contacted the business owner to inform him/her of the Executive Order which prevents non-essential businesses from operating,” he continued.

Azzara says code enforcement officers will continue to investigate public reports of potential violations.

A spokesperson with Governor Ron DeSantis’ office tells 8 On Your Side tattoo parlors are still considered to be unessential businesses and should not be operating at this time. It is unclear which phase they will be allowed to reopen in.

