Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy tests positive for COVID-19 following Orlando vacation

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy has tested positive for coronavirus following a vacation he took in the Orlando area for several days last week.

According to a sheriff’s spokesperson, once the deputy got back to Manatee County he started showing mild symptoms, and he decided to get tested on March 21 and his results came back positive on March 23.

Now seven other deputies, including his wife, are in self-isolation because of their exposure, although none of them have developed any COVID-19 symptoms, according to the sheriff’s office.

