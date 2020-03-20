Manatee County schools announce e-learning plan amid coronavirus pandemic

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – In an effort to stay safe from coronavirus, the Manatee School District is transitioning to online learning for their 50,000 students.

The district announced Friday that they plan to go through the middle of April but are ready to go through the rest of the school year if need be.

8 On Your Side got a sneak peek of how it will work from a teacher and student perspective. Teachers will make online learning videos that students can re-watch. Students without access to computers or the internet will be provided with a Chromebook or hotspot.

There are ready-made lessons for teachers to use online for pre-K through 12th grade but they can also modify those lesson plans if they choose.

The school buildings will be closed but teachers will be able to use their classrooms to record class and teach students digitally. Many teachers already know how to use the platform. But for those that don’t, there is a plan in place for a platform many of them already know how to use.

“For those that need extra help, we will schedule them in groups of 10 or less. We will have them (go) to the school,” Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said. “We’ll teach them so that they will be up and running by (March 30.)”

Some school staff will also be available by phone to assist parents with questions. The goal of having this up and running by March 30 is so students and teachers can end the school year on their existing school calendar.









