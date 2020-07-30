Manatee County residents may apply for another round of CARES Act funding in August

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County residents will soon be able to apply for another round of CARES Act funding.
The money will assist anyone who needs help paying overdue rent or mortgages and this time residents within the city of Bradenton are eligible.
The application window is Aug. 6 – 20, or once there are 500 completed applications.
Full details are listed at mymanatee.org/ManateeCares
County leaders will go over the new individual funding application requirements during a virtual meeting on July 31 at 9 a.m.
- Join through Zoom with this link (watch and participate)
- Dial (888) 788-0099 and enter Webinar ID 854 1570 4181 (listen and participate)
