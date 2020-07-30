Manatee County residents may apply for another round of CARES Act funding in August

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. There were just a few hundred coronavirus cases when Congress first started focusing on emergency spending in early March. By the end of that month, as Congress passed the massive $2.2 trillion Cares Act, cases skyrocketed above 100,000 and deaths climbed past 2,000. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County residents will soon be able to apply for another round of CARES Act funding.

The money will assist anyone who needs help paying overdue rent or mortgages and this time residents within the city of Bradenton are eligible.

The application window is Aug. 6 – 20, or once there are 500 completed applications.

Full details are listed at mymanatee.org/ManateeCares

County leaders will go over the new individual funding application requirements during a virtual meeting on July 31 at 9 a.m.

Join through Zoom with this link (watch and participate)

(watch and participate) Dial (888) 788-0099 and enter Webinar ID 854 1570 4181 (listen and participate)

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: