Manatee County mother claims daughter was booted out of high school after one day of e-learning

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – Violet Bowling started her sophomore year at Palmetto High School last Monday and decided to go with e-Learning due to coronavirus concerns; as her father has underlying health conditions.

Violet says she completed multiple assignments on her first day of school last week.

“My first day, I signed in and I did my work as normal and everything was fine. On Tuesday, I went on the website and tried to sign in, but it just didn’t work,” said the high school student.

Violet’s mother Tracy Bowling thought the system might have been experiencing a glitch since it’s relatively new and the school year just started. She says after several hours, she called the school Tuesday to get answers.

“I called the school and left a message. No one called back. The next day, I called again and left a message, no one called back. On the third day, that is when her counselor called and said that Violet was not enrolled in school. ‘She is not our student’ –that is what she said to me, ‘Violet is not even our student’,” said Bowling.

Bowling says she was baffled.

“How did she complete her assignments if she is not a student? How did she get to say that she was ‘present’ for the day if she’s not a student; it makes no sense,” said Bowling. “I just thought to myself, they will get it fixed, this has to have happened before, but no, they didn’t get it fixed,” she continued.

That’s why she contacted 8 On Your Side for help.

8 On Your Side contacted school district officials Tuesday asking why the sophomore student was booted from her online classes and if there’s anything that can be done to help resolve the issue.

A district spokesperson said the school district is unable to comment because Bowling’s student information is protected by FERPA –federal privacy laws relating to student records.

Within a few hours of reaching out to district officials, Bowling contacted us to let us know she received a call from Palmetto High School’s Assistant Principal who said she is sorting out the enrollment issue. Bowling says her daughter should be back to eLearning by the end of the week.

It’s still unclear why the student was booted from the system in the first place.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: