Manatee County mom says despite exemption forms, her special needs daughters cannot come back to school without face masks

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – A Manatee County mom is trying to find a way to get her daughters back to school after they were sent home just a few days into the new school year for not wearing face masks.

Venecia Morganstern says her four and five-year-old daughters have sensory disorders that restrict them from wearing any sort of face covering.

“They are severely autistic, so I can’t get anything on their face. They don’t even wear a hat or sunglasses,” said Morganstern.

Morganstern says she was aware the school district had a mask mandate in place for this school year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“When I heard about the face mask policy, I decided to call the school district in Manatee County to find out if there was an exemption form because I knew that my children could not keep anything on their face and I knew that was going to be a big struggle with them, ” said the mother. “I contacted the school district and I got an exemption form sent to me via email and it had to be filled out by the physician. I went ahead and got it filled out by their pediatrician and brought it to both of their schools.

Despite bringing in the district-provided medical exemption forms signed by their pediatricians, Morganstern says her daughters were still told they couldn’t attend school in person until they can wear a face mask or face shield. She says due to their special needs, eLearning isn’t an option.

“Now they are at home with no education. The school setting is how they learn and the only way they can learn,” said Morganstern. “They are disabled. The school has worked with my oldest daughter and she went from absolutely no talking to being able to at least say 80 words. For my other daughter, she is not able to even get any of that treatment because now she can’t talk and she can’t go to school,” she continued.

She feels there needs to be a way to accommodate students with special needs during the pandemic so they don’t fall behind. “My kids can’t get an education and I can’t do anything about it,” said Morganstern.

8 On Your Side reached out to the Manatee County School District Monday. The district would not comment on Morganstern’s situation, but General Counsel Mitchel Teitelbaum said teachers are instructed to help special needs students develop a tolerance to wearing face coverings.

“We are working with our students whether general education or ESE students to wear proper devices that will protect them from contracting and spreading COVID-19 It is not our intention to do anything but to protect our students at all times…We are making accommodations for people to use something other than face masks, but they have to use some thing,” said Teitelbaum “To say that I will wear nothing is not an answer,” he continued.

Morganstern tells 8 On Your Side she is considering moving to Sarasota County so her daughters can continue getting an in-person education. The Sarasota County School District has a medical exemption form for both face masks and face shields.

