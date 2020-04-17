WATCH LIVE: Manatee County considers extending local state of emergency

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – After experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases over the past week, Manatee County has considered extending its local state of emergency.

Manatee County commissioners are meeting online at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss whether or not to add seven more days to the county’s supplemental local emergency resolution.

According to the county, the number of local cases has grown from 200 to 288, a 70 percent increase, since the commission met last week.

You can view the meeting in the video player above.

