Manatee County commissioners to vote on mask mandate

Coronavirus

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners is meeting Monday to vote on a countywide mask mandate.

Over the last several weeks, multiple municipalities within the county have passed ordinances requiring residents to wear masks in public spaces, but not the county itself.

During a meeting last Wednesday afternoon, commissioners voted 4-3 in favor of moving forward with a mask mandate.

The mandate will be drafted off of Leon County’s face covering order which requires people to wear masks inside businesses.

The move comes as hospitalizations in Manatee County show no sign of slowing down.

A copy of the resolution and ordinance can be found here.

The Board of County Commissioners will vote on the resolution on Monday, July 27. The special meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

