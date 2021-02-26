Manatee County begins scheduling 7,650 vaccine appointments with new automated system

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County has started using a new automated telephone system to book appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new notification system will be used to book 7,650 appointments for seniors starting Friday at 9 a.m.

Seniors and health care workers that are in the county’s vaccine standby pool will get a call or text to schedule their appointment from either (941) 742-4300 or 88911.

The appointments are for March 3 through March 5.

The county plans to administer a total of 12,750 vaccine doses at Tom Bennett Park, 280 Kay Rd in Bradenton, next week.

Nearly 50,000 Manatee County residents have been vaccinated to date, the county said.

To enroll in the county’s vaccination pool, visit vax.mymanatee.org or call 311.