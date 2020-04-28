Manatee County beaches to reopen on Monday, May 4

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County has announced county beaches will reopen on Monday, May 4.
The county plans to have limited parking available with a two hour parking limit.
County beaches will close at 9 p.m.
The motion was passed unanimously.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
Playas del condado Manatee reabrirán el lunes 4 de mayo
