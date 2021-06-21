Manatee County Administration building to reopen after COVID-19 outbreak; 2 dead

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County administration building will reopen after it was abruptly shut down Friday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

At least two employees have died and several others tested positive for the virus.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, employees were told to go home, and the building was disinfected.

“It’s been a shock to the organization. People were just beginning to get back to what the new normal was like and then this. So it’s devastating and my heart goes out to the families,” said Dr. Scott Hopes, the Manatee County Administrator.

Epidemiologists from the Manatee County Health Department went to the building to conduct contact tracing. The county says all those who tested positive for the virus were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I am aware of at least one employee working in that group, that worked closely with these individuals who was vaccinated, and he did not contract COVID-19,” said Dr. Hopes.

Other workers who were vaccinated and worked close to the infected individuals were not affected. Now, as the county prepares to reopen, they are making a new push for vaccines.

“We know how to prevent the spread of it, and we need to practice it, but most importantly the vaccines appear to be very effective at preventing illness and certainly at preventing severe illness,” said Dr. Hopes.

The Manatee County administration building will open again on Monday, and we’re told masks will be kept optional for employees and the public. This Friday, the county will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees.