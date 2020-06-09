Manatee Co. residents can apply for one-time rent, mortgage utility assistance

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County residents can apply for emergency help paying overdue rent, mortgage and utilities Wednesday through Friday, through the Manatee CARES Assistance Program.

The county received approximately $1.3 million from the federal Housing and Urban Development Department and State Housing Initiative Partnership program to assist those with financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding is available to county residents who have lost their jobs or lost significant income due to COVID-19.

Eligible applicants may receive up to $1,500 per month, up to three months in most cases, but the county notes City of Bradenton residents are ineligible for Manatee CARES funding.

The application window will open Wednesday at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Friday.

The application and more information on the program are available online.