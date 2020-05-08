Man writes children’s book on COVID-19, staying home

(NBC) – An Oregon man has written a children’s superhero book about COVID-19 and staying home.

“Even Superheroes Stay Home” by Jamie McGaw is about a superhero who does “superhero things,” like helping around the house.

In fact, the main character is based on McGaw’s 3-year-old son, James, who loves superheroes and never takes off his superhero cape.

“The first time I showed it to him, he pointed at the page and he said ‘that looks like me’ and that was the greatest compliment not being an accomplished illustrator,” McGaw said. “But it’s been great. My son is now going around the house looking for things to do to help with or kindness to share with his family, inspired by this book that we read every night.”

To get a free copy of his book online, click here.

