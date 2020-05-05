Man wipes nose on Dollar Tree clerk’s shirt after being asked to wear mask in store

Breaking News
by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLY, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Michigan are looking for a shopper caught on camera wiping his nose on a clerk who reminded him about the store’s mandatory mask policy.

The incident happened on Saturday at a Dollar Tree store in the Oakland County village of Holly, located about 55 miles northwest of Detroit.

The Holly Police Department says the man wasn’t wearing a mask when he walked into the store. When a worker advised him that in-store customers must wear a mask as stated in notices posted on the store doors, police say the man retaliated.

Surveillance video posted on the police department’s Facebook page shows the shopper walk up to the clerk and wipe his nose and face on her shirt. Police say he told her “Here, I will use this as a mask” as he did it.

Police say the man “continued to be loud and disruptive inside the store” before leaving. He was last seen in a white possibly Ford model window van.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has additional information about this incident is encouraged to call police at 248-634-8221 and reference case incident No. 20-2977.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

