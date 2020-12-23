Man who aided sick flight passenger showing coronavirus symptoms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An emergency medical technician says he has COVID-19 symptoms after performing CPR on a man infected with the coronavirus who later died after going into cardiac arrest during a United Airlines flight.

KNBC-TV reported that Tony Aldapa, a Navy veteran, said his training kicked in when he saw the passenger needed medical help during the Dec. 14 flight from Orlando, Florida, to Los Angeles.

An autopsy found the 69-year-old Los Angeles man died of acute respiratory failure and confirmed he was infected with COVID-19. Aldapa said he had planned to get the vaccine on Friday but is instead awaiting results from a coronavirus test.

