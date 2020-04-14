Breaking News
Man waiting for $1,700 stimulus payment sees millions in his bank account

NEW CHICAGO, Ind. (WGN) — The first federal stimulus payments are on the way to America and one northwest Indiana man got quite the shock when he went to the ATM this weekend.

Charles Calvin is a volunteer firefighter in New Chicago, Indiana, and unbeknownst to him, he received his first stimulus payment from the federal government on Friday. However, it wasn’t what he was expecting.

“I went to the ATM at the Family Express and once I withdrew $200 out of my account I looked at the available balance still left in my account,” he said.

He said his account had $8.2 million in it. He was only supposed to receive $1,700.

Not believing what he was seeing, he ran his card again but it said the same thing.

On Monday morning, Calvin called his bank and they said they didn’t see that amount in his checking account anymore. However, they did note that his $1,700 stimulus payment was deposited.

Now the volunteer firefighter is left wondering if there was some sort of fluke and if taxpayers are receiving way more or less than they should.

“It kind of sucks,” he said. “You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you’re poor you don’t have anywhere else to go but up.”

Calvin still isn’t sure if this was an error on behalf of the federal government, his bank or the particular ATM he used, but he said he’s just glad he did end up with the amount he was entitled to.

