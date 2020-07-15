Man killed by police after mask dispute at Michigan store

(WOOD/NBC News) Michigan police say an argument over face masks lead to a stabbing and deadly officer-involved shooting Tuesday.

Michigan State Police say one man wearing a mask, and another man who wasn’t, got into an argument at a store near Lansing.

After the man without the mask, 43-year-old Sean Ruis, was denied service as per store policy, he stabbed the man wearing a mask and drove away.

An Eaton County Sheriff’s deputy later located Ruis’ vehicle and pulled him over.

Body camera footage shows Ruis lunge toward the deputy with a knife. She then fires several shots.

“It’s very unfortunate that she had to use her weapon, but she saved her life, that’s the most important thing right here. She had to use deadly force and she did it properly and I’m glad she wasn’t harmed in any way,” Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage, separate of the state police. Reich said it shows the suspect covering the deputies gun at one point.

“I thought it was important to see a clip of the video the body camera footage and a picture of how close the assailant came to this deputy. The deputy was in fact in fear of her life and it’s important that deputy is safe,” Reich said.

The sheriff’s deputy who shot the suspect is now on administrative leave as the Michigan State Police investigate. Authorities have not released the deputy’s name.

The original stabbing victim, a 77-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.