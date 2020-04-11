Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Man dragged off bus by police after not following mask mandate

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – It’s been less than a week since Philadelphia’s Transit Agency decided to refuse service to passengers not wearing masks.

It only took one incident for officials to reverse that policy.

This week, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority operators gained the right to refuse transport passengers that do not wear face masks.

But after police forcibly removed a rider from a bus on Friday, that rule has been rescinded.

Footage shows a man being physically dragged off a SEPTA bus by Philadelphia Police Department at 11th and Market Streets.

It took about three officers forcibly removing the man by holding his hands and leg, to drag him outside the vehicle as he was resisting, holding on as tightly as he could refusing to get off.

Before all of that took place, police say the man was asked multiple times by the driver and was warned by police to exit the bus or that he would be physically removed.

The rider face mask policy was part of SEPTA’s implementation of a “lifeline service plan” started just a few days ago after dozens of employees became infected with COVID-19 – with at least three of them dying

After seeing the viral reaction to the arrest, SEPTA has switched gears, only urging customers to wear facial coverings saying those who refuse will not be denied entry.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Family of five from Winter Haven recovering from coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of five from Winter Haven recovering from coronavirus"

Mayor, doctor warn against Easter gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor, doctor warn against Easter gatherings"

AdventHealth gives hero's sendoff to former coronavirus patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "AdventHealth gives hero's sendoff to former coronavirus patient"

Tax fraud victims could lose stimulus money to same crooks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax fraud victims could lose stimulus money to same crooks"

a Tampa family started a initiative to support the community during the coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Tampa family started a initiative to support the community during the coronavirus crisis"

Sarasota farm selling blueberries straight off the bush at deep discount

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota farm selling blueberries straight off the bush at deep discount"

Small businesses struggle for cash and approval in new federal loan programs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses struggle for cash and approval in new federal loan programs"

Plant City Sunoco surveillance video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant City Sunoco surveillance video"

City of Tarpon Springs to help small businesses with $1,000 grants

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tarpon Springs to help small businesses with $1,000 grants"

PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"

PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "PLASMA DONATION: Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"

Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota doctor giving back to those fighting COVID-19 after recovering from the virus"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss