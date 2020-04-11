Man dragged off bus by police after not following mask mandate

PHILADELPHIA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – It’s been less than a week since Philadelphia’s Transit Agency decided to refuse service to passengers not wearing masks.

It only took one incident for officials to reverse that policy.

This week, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority operators gained the right to refuse transport passengers that do not wear face masks.

But after police forcibly removed a rider from a bus on Friday, that rule has been rescinded.

Footage shows a man being physically dragged off a SEPTA bus by Philadelphia Police Department at 11th and Market Streets.

It took about three officers forcibly removing the man by holding his hands and leg, to drag him outside the vehicle as he was resisting, holding on as tightly as he could refusing to get off.

Before all of that took place, police say the man was asked multiple times by the driver and was warned by police to exit the bus or that he would be physically removed.

The rider face mask policy was part of SEPTA’s implementation of a “lifeline service plan” started just a few days ago after dozens of employees became infected with COVID-19 – with at least three of them dying

After seeing the viral reaction to the arrest, SEPTA has switched gears, only urging customers to wear facial coverings saying those who refuse will not be denied entry.

