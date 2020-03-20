WATCH: Man serenades his love outside window during nursing home lockdown

(WCVB/CNN/WFLA) – Coronavirus nearly separated a Boston man from the love of his life.

Ed Oliver Bohld was initially told he could not serenade his longtime girlfriend, Mary Lou through the window of her assisting living facility, but his persistence won out, WCVB reported.

Bohld met Mary Lou, more than a quarter century ago. He says no other human being has had this much of an impact on his life. Not even close.

“When I talk about her, I get all choked up,” Bohld said.

On Wednesday, he wanted to serenade Mary Lou through the window of Compass on the Bay assisted living facility, where she has been living for five years.

Even though he did not ask to have her window opened, he was denied.

“I said: ‘No, I don’t expect you to open the window. I have a manly voice. I can be heard through the glass,'” Bohld said.

Compass on the Bay explained their decision in a statement, saying that Bohld had insisted the window be open and they had denied his request to abide by the state’s restrictions.

Massachussets has strict new rules for nursing home visitors due to the growing coronavirus outbreak. No visitors are allowed inside of the facility.

But a day later, the facility changed its tune.

On Thursday, Bohld was welcomed to sing to Mary Lou through the window. Under an umbrella, he sang “You Are My Sunshine,” before tearfully telling her he loved and missed her.

