Mall of America to close over coronavirus concerns

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The largest retail and entertainment center in the U.S. shut down Tuesday in support of Minnesota’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by discouraging people from gathering.
The Mall of America in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington, which draws visitors from across the country and around the world, closed its doors at 5 p.m. Tuesday and said they’ll remain shut through at least March 31.
It cited orders from Gov. Tim Walz that are aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.