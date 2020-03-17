Mall of America to close over coronavirus concerns

FILE – This Sept. 25, 2015, file photo shows the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping mall, says that it will be closed on Thanksgiving in 2016. The center has been open on the holiday since 2012 and could inspire other shopping malls or stores to follow suit. […]

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The largest retail and entertainment center in the U.S. shut down Tuesday in support of Minnesota’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by discouraging people from gathering.

The Mall of America in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington, which draws visitors from across the country and around the world, closed its doors at 5 p.m. Tuesday and said they’ll remain shut through at least March 31.

It cited orders from Gov. Tim Walz that are aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.