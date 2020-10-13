Major COVID-19 vaccine trials halted due to safety concerns

TAMPA (WFLA) – Two major players in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine have halted trials this week.

On Monday, Johnson and Johnson stopped their clinical trial as the company investigates a study participant’s “unexplained illness.”

Then on Tuesday the Eli Lily Corporation also stopped their anti-body vaccine test due to an unspecified safety concern.

Dr. Kevin Sneed is the Dean of the College of Pharmacy at USF Health and says this is not unexpected.

“Well, to be perfectly honest, from a standpoint of clinical trials, it’s not uncommon to have a clinical trial come to a halt. It’s kind of showing that the entire process is working in the way it was intended to,” said Dr. Sneed.

Many people say they are reluctant to be among the first to receive a vaccine for the virus, but John Asay says he will get the vaccine when it becomes available.

“Because I’m old, I need it. No sense taking chances at my age,” said Asay.

Others aren’t so sure.

“I’ll wait a while to make sure that it’s safe. The pharmaceutical companies are rushing through it and I want to make sure that it’s safe like anything else. I want to make sure that it’s proven,” said Nancy Keesler.

Dr. Sneed says he believes the vaccine that is finally offered to the public after all testing is complete will be safe and effective.

“Currently we have not had one single death reported in any vaccine trial. What we do know of the impact of over a million people worldwide and closing in quickly of over 220,000 people here in the United States, the actual impact of the virus impact people and what can happen. So, we need to credibly go through the clinical research, we need to have independent people review what’s happening with that research, and then we have to go out and educate the public of the benefits and the risks of any vaccine that they receive,” said Dr. Sneed.

He is also not concerned that two companies have halted their trials.

“We have to keep in mind that worldwide there are probably 150 different companies working on vaccines overall right now. We’ve come up with probably six companies that are incredible, clinical trials right now, that are in phase three clinical trials and so of those six we will probably come out with one or two that will come out initially and they will be proven to be safe and effective before being allowed to get to the public but I have no doubt we will come up with even better vaccines than we have now, ones that are far more accurate and much more specific to the virus,” said Dr. Sneed.

He says the general public should be watching for the end of a phase three clinical trial and full FDA approval after clinical trials are reviewed and approved by an independent board.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: