Main Street in Sarasota could shut down to create more room for outdoor dining

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – From the outside, Downtown Sarasota looked somewhat back to normal Monday with plenty of foot-traffic and cars lining Main Street, but behind the storefronts, restaurants and retail shops were virtually empty.

Under Gov. DeSantis’ reopening plan, restaurants and retail stores could only open at 25% capacity.

City leaders in Sarasota are looking at different ways to help local businesses reopen with capacity restrictions. One idea involves shutting down part of Main Street or other city streets to allow for more outdoor dining.

“I love the idea to be honest,” said Christophe Coutelle.

Coutelle is the owner of C’est la Vie. His indoor space is currently limited to about 20 customers. Coutelle tells 8 On Your Side moving more seating outdoors will help his customers feel more comfortable amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Down the street, Jim Sullivan owns Patrick’s 1481. His restaurant also has outdoor seating, but Sullivan tells us he is not in favor of the idea to shut down Main Street.

He’s worried about excess heat on the unshaded pavement, access for people with disabilities, and parking for other downtown businesses.

“Where are their customers going to park? They are trying to do a nice thing for the restaurants, but what about all of these retail people, it doesn’t make sense to punish them,” said Sullivan.

Another concern of Sullivan’s is the costs associated with moving more business outdoors.

“We are trying to get through difficult times here. For restaurants to put a bunch of tables out there and get new umbrellas. We are all in financial difficulties right now and to add more burden to that is going to be a problem for a lot of restaurants,” said Sullivan.

“We’ve been exploring several ways to help businesses reopen in a safe, simple and fast manner, with options that may include waiving some building permit fees, lessening some requirements, and developing other measures and guidelines,” said City of Sarasota spokesman Jason Bartalone.

City Manager Tom Barwin tells 8 On Your Side city leaders are staying open minded,

“The City and the City Commission are wide open to lending a hand to helping small businesses remain viable and helping support their recovery,” said City Manager Tom Barwin.

