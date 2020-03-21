Breaking News
MacDill Air Force Base announces first positive coronavirus case

Mailman leaves $2,200 tip to help employees feeling coronavirus impact

Coronavirus

by: NBC News, KARK Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(KARK/NBC News) Bars and restaurants across the country are feeling the impact of COVID-19.

Little Rock, Arkansas is just one city where restaurants have been forced to close their dining rooms and offer only take-out.

The owners of Doe’s Eat Place say their customers have been very supportive and it showed when someone left a huge tip.

“It just tugged at your heart a little bit,” says Katherine Eldridge.

Eldridge says she had to cut her staff significantly, so the blows to the business are having a ripple effect.

Luckily, she said one regular, Andy, who also doubles as the mailman, helped make those blows a little softer.

“His tab was 12 dollars and some cents. He had a cheeseburger fries and a coke,” she recalls.

Eldridge was shocked when Andy handed her the receipt back and she saw the tip he left.

“It was 2,200 dollars so he had left 100 dollars for every one of our employees,” she says.

Eldridge said his reason was to make sure Doe’s would still be here when all the chaos is over.

“A customer left us a tip and the first thing I did is I looked and said thank you, Jesus,” said David Brown, Chef at Doe’s.

David Brown has been a Chef at Doe’s for 30 years. He said he has never seen someone so generous in such a hard time.

“If we had 100,000 more people like Andy, this world would be a whole lot better,” said Brown.

Eldridge said when the business closes the doors Thursday, they will remain closed for the next two weeks.

“To tell your staff that you’re closing the doors for a while and they have no income it’s tough it’s really tough,” said Eldridge.

Eldridge said with fewer people out and about, on top of all the restaurant restrictions, they have no other choice.

“It’s just not enough for us to stay open through this,” said Eldridge.

Doe’s will be closing their doors for at least the next two weeks or until the governor gives another update on restrictions.

The owners said they will open back up when all this is over.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

2 loggerhead sea turtles released back into wild by The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 loggerhead sea turtles released back into wild by The Florida Aquarium"

Something Good: Food Drive South St. Petersburg School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Food Drive South St. Petersburg School"

Bucs fans ecstatic Tom Brady has now signed with team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs fans ecstatic Tom Brady has now signed with team"

2 Clearwater families stuck in Ecuador due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Clearwater families stuck in Ecuador due to coronavirus"

Something Good: Teacher writes studetns letters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Teacher writes studetns letters"

Home, outdoor workouts surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home, outdoor workouts surge"

Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis"

Parking lot packed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parking lot packed"

Coronavirus: Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss