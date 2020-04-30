Mail carrier shot and killed over stimulus check, union says

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN/CNN/WFLA) – Police have arrested an Indianapolis man in connection with the fatal shooting of a postal worker.

Tony Cushingberry, 21, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of Angela Summers, 45, who was shot in the chest while delivering mail in the city’s east side, police said. Summers died at the hospital.

After her death, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The agency confirmed Wednesday that Cushingberry was arrested for the murder.

Police did not say exactly what led up to the shooting, but an official with the Indianapolis branch of the letter carriers’ union said Summers had expressed concerns about certain people living at the house where the shooting occurred.

Paul Toms, the president of the local branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers told WXIN a person inside of the home was angry about not receiving their stimulus check.

According to WXIN, their mail had been stopped after Summer left them several notes, asking them to keep a small dog away from her while she delivered mail. The residents were required to pick up their mail instead.

“Yes, there was a history on this for quite a while, as I understand it,” Toms said. “I want something like this to never happen again. It should never happen.”

Summer leaves behind a teenage daughter.

“Of everything her daughter was first and that’s why she worked hard. To have someone so integral to the community to have their life taken so quickly and so violently it’s hard to take that in, it’s hard to understand that,” said Rev. Michael Davis, a pastor Unity of Indianapolis, where Summers served as a board member.

“Angela was quick a laugh. Also she was quick with her opinion. You never questioned what Angela was thinking because she would let you know,” Davis recalled.

Federal prosecutors are now reviewing the case. Killing a federal employee on duty is a federal crime that can lead to a life sentence.

